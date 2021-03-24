Mohammed Ali left the media industry four years ago.

A few years ago, Mohammed Ali, also known as Moha Jicho Pevu, was the country’s most respected and beloved journalists. This was because of the content of his investigative journalism. He was not afraid to get his hands dirty and tell the untold stories of the common mwananchi. He then gave up the journalism for politics when he ran for office and became Nyali’s member of parliament.

His career in politics has come under heavy scrutiny and reservation because he took the role of that which he exposed as a journalist. he has been absent from the media industry for over 4 years but his passion for the career hasn’t halted because he is set to make a comeback. Not as an investigative journalist but as the owner of a media station.

Moha will be opening a media station down in Mombasa. As indicated in the registration documents of the license he filed for the station, he will be running a radio station dubbed ‘MO Radio’ under his Jicho Pevu Limited company. He has also announced for new available roles in the radio station: “Are you a talented radio presenter or DJ? If yes, then you’re the one we are looking for” it reads in a social media post. “Here is your chance to work in Mombasa’s newest and coolest radio station.”

