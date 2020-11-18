Mohamed Salah returns second positive coronavirus test

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has again returned a positive test for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt.

The 28-year-old initially tested positive last week, despite not displaying any symptoms.

Salah went into self-isolation after returning the positive test.

On Wednesday, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) confirmed that Salah had been tested again and that the result was positive.

“I’d like to thank everyone for the supportive messages and well wishes. I’m confident I’ll be back on the field soon.”

He could miss Liverpool’s next two matches, with the Reds hosting Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday, 22 November.

They then welcome Atalanta in a Champions League tie at Anfield on Wednesday, 25 November.

Salah has started all eight of Liverpool’s Premier League games this season, scoring eight goals.

Salah had been on international duty when Egypt beat Togo 2-0 to go top of group G on 8 points, Comoros is Second while Kenya is third on 3 points while Togo is bottom on a single point.