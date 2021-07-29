Mohammad Adil Abdool competes to break Guinness World Record

American Michael Aliotti currently holds the record for most burpees done in 12 hours.

Extreme fitness athlete and health coach Mohammad Adil Abdool will on the 31 st of July 2021 attempt to officially break the Guinness 12-hours Burpees World Record. The event will be held at the Nairobi Street Kitchen, Westlands. He is expected to start at 6 am and finish by 6 pm.

Adil will have the opportunity to join an elite handful of Kenyans, mostly top athletes, that are currently listed on the Guinness World Records Book when he breaks this record. Kenya has been able to achieve 18 World records with the majority of them being runners. The current holder of the most burpees within 12 hours male is an American software engineer and fitness instructor Michael Aliotti who did 7,295 burpees within the 12 hours. Adil’s goal is to reach 8,000 burpees in 12 hours.

An all-around competitive athlete, Adil’s competitive streak started when he was young. At age 9, he competed against the Junior World Champion in Dubai where he drew in the match. He also fought and was undefeated in 9 amateur Mixed Martial Arts cage fights and has been part of the Kenyan under-21 Football team.

Adil was born with a severe lung infection that led to him being a chronic asthmatic for a large part of his life. Through dedication to consistent fitness and nutrition routines, he managed to disparage asthma from his body and became quite fit in the process.

“Born weak to breaking one of the toughest fitness world records that exist; will show people that through hard work and perseverance, nothing is impossible. We all need to condition our bodies and minds to achieve our greatness. We either break and crumble in the face of difficulty or rise and overcome. The choice is ours to make as we all hold the power, ” Adil said.

The event will take place on Saturday 31st July from 6 am to 6 pm at the Nairobi Street kitchen. The event will be open to the public.

