Mohammad Adil breaks Guinness World record

Mohammad Adil now holds the world record for most burpees done in 12 hours.

If you have ever attempted to do a burpee, you know that it is no easy feat. The squat thrust with an additional stand between reps, is a full body exercise used in strength training. The movement itself is primarily an anaerobic exercise, but when done in succession over a longer period can be utilized in as an aerobic exercise. Fitness trainer Muhammad Adil attempted to do the most burpees done in a period of 12 hours and accomplished this goal. He now owns the Guinness World Record of doing the most burpees in 12 hours.

All this happened at the Nairobi Street Kitchen in Westlands this past weekend. The event started at 6:00a.m. and ended at 6:00p.m. Within that time, Mohammad performed 7,415 burpees breaking the world record. The previous burpees record was held by an American software engineer and fitness instructor called Michael Aliotti, with 7,295 burpees.

Mohammad’s life story is one that inspires. He was born with a severe lung infection that led to him being a chronic asthmatic for a large part of his life. Through dedication to consistent fitness and nutrition routines, he managed to disparage asthma from his body and became quite fit in the process.

With this achievement, Muhammad joins 18 other Kenyans who hold world records, most of them being athletes.