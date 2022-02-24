Former Moi Girls student sentenced to five years for manslaughter

A former student at the Moi Girl’s High School in Kibra has been sentenced to 5 years in jail for manslaughter.

The student has been found guilty of igniting a fire which led to the death of ten of her colleagues in 2017.

The families of the deceased students have however termed the judgment as a slap on the wrist.

High Court judge Stella Mutuku says the accused did not start the fire with intention of killing her schoolmates but did so in a desperate attempt to get transferred from the school by any means.

In 2017 ten girls were burnt to death at the Moi Girls High School in an incident that left families demanding answers.

The Form one student was in 2017 freed on a 200,000 shillings cash bail pending the hearing and determination of the case in proceedings that were held in camera.

The 14 year-old student is the prime suspect of an inferno that left nine students at Moi Girls School Nairobi dead and scores of others injured.

The families of the victims who were present in court on (today)Thursday termed the 5 year sentence as lenient.

42 witnesses testified in the case in which the defendant was found guilty in ten counts of manslaughter.

Also read https://www.kbc.co.ke/suspect-behind-moi-girls-fire-expected-in-court/