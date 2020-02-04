Moi to be accorded a state funeral

The government has declared an indefinite period of national mourning following the death of Daniel Arap Moi.

The former President will be accorded a state funeral, with all appropriate civilian and full military honours being observed.

President Kenyatta also ordered that flags be flown at half-mast as an expression of public sorrow from Tuesday until sunset on the day of Moi’s burial.

“Under the authority vested in me as the President of the Republic of Kenya and the Commander in Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, do hereby order and direct that in testimony of the respect in which the memory of the Late Daniel Toroitich arap Moi is held, the nation will observe a period of National mourning from today until the day of his funeral,” said the head of state.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“ He added, “ the late Daniel Toroitich arap Moi shall be accorded a State Funeral with all appropriate Civilian and Full Military Honours being rendered and observed”.

The death of the former President was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday morning in a presidential proclamation.

The retired president died at the Nairobi Hospital in the presence of his family, according to one of his sons, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

The former President will be accorded a state funeral, with all appropriate civilian and full military honours being observed.

President Kenyatta also ordered that flags be flown at half-mast as an expression of public sorrow from Tuesday until sunset on the day of Moi’s burial.

Meanwhile, Following President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned Moi as a leading figure during the struggle for independence.

President Kenyatta said Moi was passionate Pan-Africanist who not only built his nation but wanted a better continent.

The President said the late Mzee Moi’s steady hand guided Kenya through the restoration of multi-partyism and many other challenging periods; culminating in the peaceful transfer of power in December 2002.

ODM party leader Raila Odinga said Moi inherited a fairly polarised political landscape when he became the president in 1978.

Raila said Moi strived to hold the country together as he struggled to unite the people, saying the former President allowed the country to return to multiparty politics and was constant in easing pressure in the country through incremental reforms.

Chief justice David Maraga eulogized the late Moi as an outstanding politician who devoted his entire life to serving his country, demonstrating that hard work, persistence and reverence to God will break all barriers and deliver great triumphs in all human pursuits.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said Moi was a devout Christian, father figure, an African icon, and an astute politician.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi said President Moi’s untimely demise leaves a huge gap among our African elderly statesmen whom the younger leaders looked up to from time to time for wise counsel on leadership.