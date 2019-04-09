Moi university medical student hacked to death

Tension remains high after a female student Ivy Wangechi from Moi University School of Medicine was hacked to death in broad daylight on Tuesday morning.

She was a sixth year Medicine student. Witnesses say the man attacked the womanwith an axe near the Accident and Emergency wing.

Students took to the streets to protest the attack and barricaded roads leading to the institution.

They also marched to Eldoret Central Police Station even as officers attempted to quell the situation.

The University’s Vice Chancellor Isaac Kosgei confirmed that Ivy Wangechi died while being rushed to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The 26-year-old was undertaking her practicals at the facility and had just finished visiting the wards when she met her tragic death. Also Read Pastor Ng’ang’a moves to court to stop his prosecution The man is reported to have pounced on the sixth year medical student slit her throat before hitting her on the head and tried to escape.

Meanwhile, Police in Eldoret are holding the suspect identified as Naftali Njahi Kinuthia. He was rescued by police as irate locals descended on him with stones after hacking the student with an axe and a knife.

Eldoret West OCPD Zachariah Bitok said they have commenced investigations to ensure justice is served.

Detectives have launched investigations into the brutal murder.