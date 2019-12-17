Moi University student kin deny suicide claims

Parents of a second-year student at Moi University found hanging from a rope in a classroom at the main campus in Eldoret have denied claims that their son took his own life alleging foul play.

Japheth Mungai parents say he was murdered and his killers tried to cover up the crime by making it look like suicide.

Japheth Mungai’s body was found hanging from a rope in one of the classrooms at the Moi University Main Campus in Eldoret. His hands were tied up.

According to his father, Charles Kinyanjui, the 23-year-old left home on Tuesday morning headed to the university despite them opposing to his travel plans.

Japheth’s mother says his phone went off on the same day he left home and efforts to reach him were futile until news of his death went viral on social media.

The family is waiting for post-mortem results but maintains the suicide narrative was staged by their son’s killers to throw police off their trail.

Uasin Gishu County Police commander Johnstone Ipara said investigation are ongoing and police are searching for individuals said to be friends who were last seen with him nut have gone missing.

Cases of insecurity at the Moi University Main Campus have become a big concern for students with Japheth’s death coming on the heels of another incident last month in which a fourth-year student was found dead in one of the hostels.

Kiambu missing kin

A family in Githunguri, Kiambu County is seeking the help of professional divers to help in the search for bodies of their two kin who are suspected to have drowned in Ruiru River.

Lucy Wambui and her 12-year-old daughter Ruth Nduta have been missing since the 8th of December.

It is feared they may have been swept into the river by the ongoing torrential rains. The family is appealing to members of the public to help them by reporting to the nearest police station any bodies recovered from the river.

During an initial search by police officers in Ruiru two other bodies, both male were recovered and taken to city mortuary.