Moi University students demonstrate over delayed disbursement of HELB Loans

Moi University Students Wednesday demonstrated over delay in disbursement of HELB loans.

According to the University student leadership, the loan has been delayed for three months now, a situation that has left most of the students helpless.

The angry students protested along Uganda Road in Eldoret town calling upon the HELB management to respond to the issue urgently warning that they will be forced to paralyze all activities in Eldoret town by Monday if they will not have received the loans.

“HELB is the only salary for the comrades, the delays cause a burden to us,” said the Chairman, Moi University School of Law Annex Chair, Budi Gini.

The students who were waving placards said the loan was supposed to have been disbursed the first or second week after the university opened.

“We have teamed up with the main campus, town campus, and the school of law, Annex to air our grievances,” said Kasina Manasseh, the Moi University Economic Students’ Association Assistant Secretary-General.

“The Dean of Students told us that he had contacted the HELB management and forwarded the names of the students on session, but when we contacted HELB, they claim the HELB loans have been disbursed partially, but nothing is reflecting in our bank accounts, who is tricking who?” posed Kasina.

Kasina claimed other universities such as the University of Nairobi, Kenya Methodist University, Maseno University among others have already received their money.