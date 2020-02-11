Moi’s love for ‘nyama choma’

The sons of the late Retired President Daniel Moi have described their father as a humble and a caring man.

Nakuru MP Raymond Moi and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi said their father despite the State responsibilities, he still had time for his family.

Meat lover

While reading his eulogy, Gideon who is the last-born son, left mourners in tears of laughter when he narrated how as a young man with new driving skills crashed his father’s brand new car and dreading the wrath that would be meted out on him, decided to cunningly approach his father with a bible in a bid to seek forgiveness.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



To his surprise, being the loving, forgiving father he is, he just burst into laughter and the matter ended there.

He also told of his father’s love for the meat particularly ribs and how he defied his doctor’s advice to keep off the delicacy.

“Mzee alipenda nyama sana, kuna wakati nilimwambia daktari amekataa akaniuliza kama nimeona daktari hapa” said Gideon.

At the same time, Gideon thanked Kenyans who spared their time to pay their final respect to the departed retired head of state as well as several heads of state who took time from their schedules to visit the retired President Moi while he was undergoing treatment at Nairobi hospital.

On his part, Raymond the second eldest son in Moi’s Family described how his father rose from a humble background dedicated himself in uplifting the lives of others.

He said his father was among a few local Tugen community who accessed education before he trained as a teacher and taught at Tambach Teacher’s Training College as a way of giving back to society.

The late Moi leaves behind seven children. His eldest son Jonathan Moi passed on last year in April after a long battle with cancer.