Mololine founder Kibera Muchai passes on in Nakuru

Businessman and founder of Mololine Services Limited Kibera Muchai is dead.

His family confirmed that Muchai passed away on Tuesday at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital where he was undergoing treatment after a short illness.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our patriarch Kibera Muchai who passed away today at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital after a short illness,” a family member said.

Following his death tributes poured in online.

Deputy President William Ruto condoled with Muchai’s family and friends saying that he was a shrewd and philanthropic businessman who inspired many by his relentless desire to accomplish great success despite humble beginnings.

“His Legacy in the transport sector will live on cemented by Molo Line Transport Company that he founded. As a leader he selflessly advocated for the rights and development needs of his people and led pro-change campaigns in the region,” he added.

On her part, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika mourned Muchai as a distinguished businessman who leaves behind a rich legacy.

“As we mourn his passing, we celebrate a man who leaves behind a rich legacy as an astute, visionary and charitable businessman. May his soul rest in eternal peace and may God comfort the family,” Senator Kihika said in a Facebook post.

Molo Member of Parliament Kimani Kuria also joined in to mourn the fallen businessman by saying that the region had lost a selfless person.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Kibera Muchai. Molo and Nakuru County have lost a selfless, renowned and distinguished businessman. Our prayers are with his family,” said Kimani.