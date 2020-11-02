Mombasa bound motorists arrested for flouting Covid-19 protocols

It was a rude awakening for Mombasa bound motorists flouting Covid-19 protocols after they were nabbed by security officers at Bonje roadblock on Monday.

Led by the Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo, the inspection of non-compliant motorists both personal and transit vehicles was occasioned by an increase in Covid-19 infections in the coastal city in recent days.

“The exercise is intended to create public awareness on the need to observe the set Covid-19 mitigation measures for people to wear face masks, observe social distance and use sanitizers when onboard vehicles among other health directives by the government,” said Commissioner Kitiyo.

Kitiyo said following the rise in infections in Mombasa where emergency hospital wards and isolation centres have recorded full occupancy, the government would not wish for more people to fall victim and pressure the health systems further.

The county commissioner confirmed that 94 people have so far succumbed to Covid-19 in Mombasa with the region recording over 3000 infections.

This even as he said that the positive cases were based on estimation since most people have not been tested with most people in home-based care.

He observed that the fluctuating numbers from daily reporting of the Covid-19 pandemic has been occasioned by a backlog in data after delays in testing.

County Governor Ali Hassan Joho last month warned that county officers may have to re-enforce stringent measures should the situation worsen.

“I urge you, the people of Mombasa, if you want us to do well on COVID-19 please wear your mask when you are close to people,” he told Mombasa residents during the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Kenya’s coronavirus caseload currently stands at 55,877 with the death toll from the disease standing at 1,013.