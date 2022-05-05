Mombasa County commissioner put parents on notice over juvenile armed gangsters

The national government has put on notice parents whose children are involved in violent armed criminal activities in Mombasa County.

Speaking during the annual Eid Baraza congregation outside Mombasa County Assembly hall, County commissioner John Otieno challenged parents to take their responsibilities seriously by understanding the kind of activities being undertaken by their children.

“Our county is facing few insecurity incidents involving juveniles who have resorted to criminal activities. The parents should take their responsibility fully,” added Otieno.

He praised the national security apparatus for their efforts in taming cases of criminal activities in the county.

The county commissioner called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to ensure peace and security prevails throughout the electioneering period.

Police said machete armed gangs of youth, some as young as 12, has become a menace in Kisauni and Likoni sub-counties where they attack residents.

“We must appreciate the good work of our security team. They have managed to deal with the situation and I call upon every person living in our county to play his or her role to ensure there is peace and security,” he added.

Otieno observed that the county is not only a tourism hub but gateway of trade, maritime and shipping businesses in the East and Great Lakes region.

He challenged residents to provide credible information that would be helpful to the security organs in the fight against criminal groups terrorizing residents.

The county commissioner further appealed to the residents to uphold peace during the current electioneering period for sustainable growth of business and tourism sectors.

“Our county is very crucial to the economy of our nation and other regional countries, therefore, peace and security is not only important to our prosperity but the entire region,” he said.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, who spoke during the occasion lauded the efforts of security agencies, saying the county security is paramount for the success of the tourism sector.

Joho decried that the machete and knives-welding juvenile gangs have scared many domestic and foreign visitors from coming to Mombasa.

“A few days ago, I was on a plane with a Hungarian tourist who was going to Diani. I invited him to our county but said he is scared and showed me a video of youth holding machetes on social media. We can now see the effect our youth have created in our county,” he added.

The Governor challenged the local community to support security agencies in putting elaborate security measures throughout the county.