Mombasa County gives green light to Finance Bill 2024

The County Government of Mombasa has approved the Finance Bill 2024 which seeks to enhance revenue collection through innovation and responsive governance.

The Bill also aims to ensure full compliance with existing constitutional and legislative frameworks and is set to offer relief to residents by waiving parking fees in residential areas as well as reducing clamping fees.

In a County Executive Committee meeting chaired by Governor Abdulswamad Nassir on Friday, the county waved inspection fees for chicks and other poultry products h at butcheries and other retail outlets to tackle the rising cost of food.

The Committee further approved various financial documents including the Supplementary Budget 2023/2024, the County Fiscal Strategy Paper 2024/2025 and, the Medium Term Debt Management Strategy Paper for the financial year 2024/2025 – 2025/2026.

The Cabinet also adopted the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Kenya County Government Workers Union for onward transmission to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission for approval.

To address historical challenges of land ownership, the Cabinet approved the establishment of ARDHI FUND.

The proposed law will provide a legal framework to set aside public funds for the purchase of land for use by the County Government and in cases where land is occupied by squatters, facilitating sales to occupants through the intervention of the County Government.

The Committess further considred the Trade Licensing Bill, 2024 which seeks to streamline licensing procedures, enhance enforcement mechanisms, and create a business-friendly environment.

If approved, this bill will replace the existing Trade Licensing Act of 2014.

In a move to safeguard public interest, the County Executive Committee adopted the Mombasa County Betting, Lotteries, and Gaming Bill, 2024 which seeks to regulate and manage betting, casinos, and other forms of gambling in accordance with the provisions of Schedule IV of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

The Cabinet also approved the Mombasa County Market Policy which is designed to regulate the management of markets within the county, promoting efficiency and development in trade operations.