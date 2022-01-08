Mombasa County Gov’t orders car dealers, fuel tankers out of CBD

Mombasa County Government has directed motor vehicle showrooms and petroleum tankers operating within the Central Business District (CBD) to relocate within 30 days to a designated area on the mainland side in Jomvu sub-county.

In a special gazette notice, Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works County Executive Officer Taufiq Balala warned those who would defy the directive that their businesses would be closed down.

“Notice is given to all car showrooms and petroleum road tankers owners within Mombasa Island to relocate their showrooms within a period of 30 days from the date of this notice. Failure to do so, the county government of Mombasa shall close down the showrooms or parking yards without further reference to you at your own cost,” added Balala in the notice dated January 7 this year.

The county government posits that the decision to relocate showrooms and petroleum tankers out of CBD was aimed at decongesting and instituting proper planning of the Coastal city.

Balala defended his decision arguing that the county government is legally mandated to relocate car showrooms and fuel tankers to designated areas of industrial parking in Jomvu.

“Pursuant to the county government act of 2012, Urban Areas and Cities Amendment Act of 2019 and Physical and Land Use Planning Act of 2019 part (IV) section 56, it is the role of the county government to plan and control the use of and the development of land and buildings in the interest of proper and orderly development within its jurisdiction,” he added.

He directed traders affected by the directive to visit the county physical planning offices located on the 3rd floor of the Bima Towers to inspect the master plan for the area designated for showroom and fuel tanker use.

“The area so designated for motor vehicle showrooms and petroleum road tankers in Jomvu is ready for visit, inspection and allocation for such purposes,” Balala further states.

The residents have also been complaining over illegal parking of oil tankers in residential places and on the ramps or highway shoulders affecting the smooth flow of traffic.

He further indicated that the proposal to relocate showrooms and fuel tankers out of the CBD has been factored in the Mombasa Integrated Strategic Urban Development Plan (ISUDP) 2015-2035 commonly known as Mombasa Vision 2035.

Mombasa County Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works CEC further indicated that section 98 of the Petroleum Act no 2 of 2019 mandated county governments to provide safe designated parking exclusively reserved for petroleum road tankers to enhance safety, emergency response and orders.