Mombasa County health workers receive PPEs worth Ksh 3M

Safaricom Foundation has handed over personal protective equipment (PPEs) worth Ksh 3 million to health workers in Mombasa County to boost the fight against the Coronavirus disease.

The PPEs which include N95 masks, disposable aprons and gloves, non-contact thermometers and shoe covers will be distributed to over 500 health workers in 7 hospitals.

“We empathise with Mombasa County as one of the most affected by Coronavirus. With the critical role that health care workers are playing in the fight against this pandemic, it is only right that we all come together to ensure that they are adequately protected. We are happy to be supplementing the county government efforts with the provision of these PPE’s which will also benefit community health workers who fill an important gap in the communities,” said Joseph Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation.

Safaricom has already donated Ksh 200 Million through the Safaricom and M-PESA Foundations towards providing cash transfers for food to support vulnerable communities as well as thermal cameras worth Ksh10 million to the Ministry of Health installed in various border entry points.

The Foundation has also partnered with Scope International to set up sanitation booths in 6 Counties in Nyanza and Western as well as provided water to residents of Kibera, Mathare and Korogocho.

Last week the Foundation also donated PPEs to health workers Uasin Gishu County.