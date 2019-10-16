Mombasa county ready for Mashujaa fete

Written By: Juney Karissa
46

The county will host the national fete at Mama Ngina Drive Waterfront Park on October 20
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Mombasa residents have been cautioned against disrupting the upcoming Mashujaa day celebrations.

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata says plans by a section of leaders to stage demonstrations on the material day are ill-informed given that the head of state will use the occasion to address their much-publicized grievances.

The Mashujaa Day celebrations have been slated for 20, October with high-level government officials led by President Uhuru Kenyatta expected to attend.

Also Read  Middle-aged man electrocuted in attempt to vandalize cables

The coastal city is expected to open its doors to the public at the 50,000 seater Mama Ngina Waterfront Park for the Mashujaa Day celebrations

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The park was recently revamped to international standards by the government and is expected to play a critical role in the promotion of tourism. It will be opened on Mashujaa Day

Also Read  Mashujaa day key flagship project to boost tourism

Mombasa will be the fifth county to host national celebrations outside Nairobi after Meru, Nairobi, Machakos, Kakamega, and Narok counties.

Also Read  Ministry of Health calls for improved data collection in fight against diabetes

Speaking to KBC, Elungata’s notes that the region’s security apparatus is under instructions to deal will all acts of lawlessness.

Over 200 Kenyans are in line for recognition for their contribution to the nation.

Here is the interview with the commissioner.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR