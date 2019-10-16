Mombasa county ready for Mashujaa fete

Mombasa residents have been cautioned against disrupting the upcoming Mashujaa day celebrations.

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata says plans by a section of leaders to stage demonstrations on the material day are ill-informed given that the head of state will use the occasion to address their much-publicized grievances.

The Mashujaa Day celebrations have been slated for 20, October with high-level government officials led by President Uhuru Kenyatta expected to attend.

The coastal city is expected to open its doors to the public at the 50,000 seater Mama Ngina Waterfront Park for the Mashujaa Day celebrations

The park was recently revamped to international standards by the government and is expected to play a critical role in the promotion of tourism. It will be opened on Mashujaa Day

Mombasa will be the fifth county to host national celebrations outside Nairobi after Meru, Nairobi, Machakos, Kakamega, and Narok counties.

Speaking to KBC, Elungata’s notes that the region’s security apparatus is under instructions to deal will all acts of lawlessness.

Over 200 Kenyans are in line for recognition for their contribution to the nation.

Here is the interview with the commissioner.