Mombasa County spells out raft of measures to curb Covid

Mombasa County emergency response committee on Covid-19 has issued a raft of new measures aimed at hastening the ministry of health protocols as it seeks to stem new infections in the wake of the third wave of the pandemic in the port city of Mombasa.

In a media press briefing chaired by Mombasa Deputy Governor Michael Kingi and his committee co-chair Mvita Deputy County Commissioner Menard Monari the committee declared a mandatory for visitors entering the county to have valid covid-19 certificates declaring the visitor is negative.

The committee has ordered closure of all Sunday School sessions and Madrasa classes with immediate effects, in what Deputy Governor William Kingi said is a move to curtail further spread of the third wave.

Kingi said the decision was arrived at following the latest realization that children could be silent spreaders of the virus.

“We have decided to close the Sunday Schools and Madrasas until further notice to stop the spread because we have realized that young children could be the key spreaders of the virus. Apart from the fact that it is difficult to monitor them and ensure they observe the health protocols, once infected, children hardly get to severe cases, they easily infect the elderly and this we seek to stop by discouraging children from gathering,” explained Kingi while addressing the press at the governor’s office.

The Committee at the same time advised congregates aged 55 and above not to attend places of worship as a way of minimizing fatalities.

County’s Mombasa Deputy County Commissioner Martin Owuor noted that people above 55 years of age account for 90 per cent of Covid-19 deaths and it is therefore imperative that they keep off crowds for assured safety.