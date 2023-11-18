Mombasa County to host KMRC’s third Affordable Housing Talks

The Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company (KMRC) has announced the 3rd Kenya Affordable Housing Conference (KAHC) that aims to foster collaboration among key stakeholders, discuss sustainable practices, and achievements in the affordable housing sector.

The conference is scheduled for November 22nd to 23rd, 2023, at the Sarova Whitesands Hotel in Mombasa County under the theme ‘Affordable Housing for Economic Transformation and Social Inclusion’.

The forum will provide engaging sessions, in-depth discussions and networking opportunities that will contribute to the development and growth of affordable housing in Kenya.

It will also be a platform for sector stakeholders enhance demand and supply sides linkages and discuss issues affecting the delivery of affordable housing and how to resolve them.

“This conference is KMRC’s flagship stakeholder event through which we aim to foster public-private dialogue in the pursuit of Kenya’s affordable housing goals. As a company established on the strong auspices of a Public-Private-Partnerships, collaboration is important to our growth and a seamless delivery of our value proposition to our stakeholders,” said KMRC CEO/MD Johnstone Oltetia.

“We are looking forward to transformative discussions and practical deliberations for implementation by all stakeholders,” he added.

The conference will also host key government officials, industry leaders, financiers, developers and other experts who play pivotal roles in driving the affordable housing agenda.

Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development Alice Wahome is expected to deliver a keynote address on Land Reforms to support Affordable Housing.

PS for Housing and Urban Development Charles Hinga and Treasury PS Chris Kiptoo are also key speakers in the event.

KMRC commenced its lending operations in September 2020 and has till date disbursed Kes 9.6 billion to participating lenders for on-lending to borrowers.

The Company provides competitive, low interest, fixed, long-term finance to participating lenders, with a long repayment period (up to 25 years), making home loans attractive and affordable. Through its refinancing, KMRC has positively impacted 10,088 families.