Mombasa County to unveil new traffic management system

Mombasa County Government has unveiled a new traffic management system set to be implemented from Wednesday, 2nd February 2022.

The new system which will include barring heavy commercial vehicles from accessing the CBD is aimed at easing traffic jams experienced in the CBD and its environs.

Addressing the press earlier on Tuesday, Mombasa County transport CEC Tawfiq Balala said they came up with the new rules following an outcry from the public.

He however noted that they expect chaos in the first week ’’dry run’’ but traffic police and traffic martials from the County will be stationed at various junctions to help the motorists.

Coast Region Traffic Commandant Peter Maina said they have reviewed the new system and its all systems go in easing the traffic.

The roads to be affected are Sheikh Abdhalla Farsi, Digo, Jomo Kenyatta and Ronald Ngala road.