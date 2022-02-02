Mombasa County unveils new traffic routes to reduce congestion

Mombasa County Transport and Infrastructure Executive Taufiq Balala on Tuesday announced the changes on traffic routes for Mombasa motorists starting, Wednesday, 2, 2022 to reduce congestion.

Speaking at his office in Mombasa, the CEC said, “starting 5am Mombasa will unveil new routes entering and exiting town, in a bid to eradicate traffic jams. These new rules were developed after a lot of consultation with the relevant stakeholders in the transport sector,” said Balala.

Four main roads will be affected including Digo, Jomo Kenyatta round-about to Saba Saba Road, Sheikh Abdallah Farsi and Ronald Ngala roads.

He said traffic marshals shall be stationed at different sections to guide the over 10,000 motorists entering and leaving the Mombasa Central Business District (CBD).

In the changes all motorists entering the CBD will use Digo road from Buxton area all the way to Kenya ferry using one lane while those exiting CBD will be required to use Saba Saba route all the way to Nyali Bridge.

“We expect that all the public service vehicles will adhere to the set guidelines for the smooth flow of traffic, we have engaged all the relevant stakeholders and we will continue to sensitize them on the need to use the new routes,” said Balala.

Balala said the first week might be tough for drivers and that is why the authorities have instructed all traffic officers to go easy on motorists as they adjust to the changes.

Coast Regional Traffic Enforcement Officer Peter Maina said that the move was made after a lot of brainstorming and consultations on how to solve traffic congestion.

Maina said that the police traffic department was optimistic that the move will meet their goal, adding, “We have enough officers to guide motorists on the ground. We will also sensitize them as they get familiar with the new routes. We are hopeful we will make it,” he said.