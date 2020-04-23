Mombasa County unveils second Covid-19 treatment center

The County Government of Mombasa in partnership with the Technical University of Mombasa has opened up a second treatment centre to supplement the 160 capacity treatment centre at the Coast General Provincial Hospital.

The treatment centre will accommodate up to 500 mild to moderate cases of Covid-19.

The university has converted its five-floor engineering department into the Covid-19 facility.

A committee of doctors from the private and public sectors had been formed to deliberate on the plan.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Mombasa Governor has in the recent past stepped up in the war against Covid-19 in the following ways.

Relief Food

Governor Joho’s administration has also set aside Ksh 200 million Emergency Household Relief and Nutrition Support Project as part of the Mombasa Economic Stimulus Programme that will ensure residents are adequately taken care of in case of a lockdown.

“We have an ambitious budget of Ksh 700 million led by the County Government of Mombasa to provide nutrition support for 227,404 vulnerable households.

“We wish to make an appeal to the national government, our bilateral and multilateral partners, state corporations that are hosted in Mombasa and those from outside, and our private sector to assist us to achieve this goal,” Joho said, adding that the county leadership won’t sit back and watch the vulnerable go hungry as the pandemic bites.

Since then, the county has been able to collect relief food worth over Ksh 16 million from several businesses, with donations ranging from food items to sanitisers and other products.

Joho has also in the last week unveiled over 18 ventilators donated by the leader of Dubai, Sheikh Ahmed Mohammed Al-Falas, earning praise.

Auto sprayers at the Likoni Ferry Crossing Channel

At the ferry, which had been identified as the weakest link in the fight against the pandemic, the county stepped in to help the cash-strapped Kenya Ferry Services with the construction of taps and sinking of a borehole, through a partnership with Mombasa Cement, as they sought to ensure that handwashing was done up to the recommended standard.

However, it was the partnership with his ex-gubernatorial competitor Suleiman Shahbal in the innovative sanitisers sprayers that have set the Mombasa Governor apart from his peers.

The auto sprayers came as a relief to the thousands of commuters using the Likoni Crossing Channel in Mombasa County.

In the project, Joho’s administration partnered with Shabhal, Kenya Red Cross, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) and Technical University of Mombasa (TUM).