Mombasa court detains terror suspects for 10 more days

Four terror suspects arrested in Mombasa will be detained for 10 more days to allow police complete investigation.

Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Edgar Kagoni issued the order following a request by the Anti-Terror Police Unit.

Swaleh Juma Salim, Leila Omar, Abdulhamid Islam Shahad and Omar Zamda Mwashima were arrested at Majengo Mapya area of Likoni Mombasa County.

Police say the suspects were found in possession of explosive materials. Detectives from the Anti-Terror Police Unit said a homemade bomb exploded during the security operation injuring one of the suspects.

Samples of the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that exploded have been sent to Nairobi for ballistic analysis.

Mobiles phones and assortments of Sim Cards were also recovered from the four suspects.

The case will come up for hearing on June 24, 2019.