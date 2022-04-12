Mombasa family cries foul over kin’s death in police cell

A family of a Mombasa politician eyeing an MCA seat is appealing for justice following his mysterious death shortly after police allegedly picked him from his house.

The late Andrew Musakhale, 47, was arrested Monday night from his home in Jomvu Kuu in Jomvu Sub- County for allegedly failing to pay Ksh 57,000 debt.

The deceased is said to have been eyeing Jomvu Kuu ward MCA seat on Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA party ticket.

His brother Billy Musakhale Tuesday told journalists at Coast General Teaching and Referral hospital that they are in darkness over circumstances that led to his elder brother’s demise.

“I received a call from another elder brother that Andrew was being held at Mikindani police station, only for him to call back saying he has been taken to Coast general hospital and pronounced dead. I visited the morgue and confirmed the body,” added Billy.

He said they have been puzzled with the mysterious death of his brother whom he said suffers from chronic diabetic and high blood pressure.

“I went to enquire what transpired at the police station. I was informed that he was taken out of the police cell after developing complications where he collapsed and rushed to the hospital. We are however wondering why police did not enlist his arrest in the Occurrence Book (OB) but recorded his death,” added Billy.

Billy further narrated that the widow of the late Andrew had pleaded with police not to arrest her husband due to his condition only for police officers to decline and take him into the police station.

Andrew’s daughter, Amal Said Ndoro added that her father called her Monday midnight while in Mikindani’s police station pleading her to visit him urgently.

Amal further said she pleaded with police to have mercy on her father and let him out of the station due to his complicated health condition.

“I spoke with one of the officers through my late father’s phone and he told me that my dad was pretending. I explained that he suffers from severe hypertension and diabetes but they brushed me off,” she added.

The deceased daughter appealed to the top leadership of the National Police Service to investigate her father’s death in police custody in order to take the culprits to book.

Haki Afrika Rapid Response officer, Alex Mbela, condemned the incident and questioned police involvement in civil matters. Mbela said they have contacted IPOA and DCI to investigate the incident to its logical conclusion in order to unearth the truth.

Mbela accused police of attempting to cover up the incident by failing to record the suspect’s arrest in their occurrence book contrary to the law and National Police Service Standing order.

“We are waiting for a postmortem report to determine the cause of the death but IPOA have promised to investigate this matter to its logical conclusion. We found the matter has not been recorded in the OB which is uncommon in the practice of police work,” he added.

This incident comes barely a year after five police officers were found culpable for the death of a suspect at the neighbouring Changamwe police station.