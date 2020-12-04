Mombasa Gate Bridge construction to commence in June next year

Written By: Michael Mwandigha
17

PHOTO. | Courtesy

The government is set to begin the construction of Kshs. 82 billion Mombasa Gate Bridge in June 2021.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has said the 1.4 km long bridge will be a long-term solution to easing traffic along the busy Likoni channel.

The Transport CS who was inspecting the nearly complete 800 meters long, Liwatoni footbridge said the construction of the Mombasa Gate Bridge will take four years to implement and targets to boost economy and tourism in the coastal region upon completion.

Also Read  Salesforce acquires workplace messaging app Slack for $27.7bn

The entire construction project will displace a total of 1,201 housing structures and will be implemented by the Kenya National Highway Authority.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The Kshs. 1.9 billion Liwatoni footbridge will be commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta in January 2021.

Also Read  Yatani spares low-income earners as tax reliefs end in January

The construction works are currently at 92% complete and what is remaining is the construction of the 100 meters long floating infrastructure that will be opening when ships are approaching the channel.

Also Read  KRA intercepts contraband goods valued at Kshs. 10M in Taveta

CS Macharia has further allayed security fears saying, security measures have been put in place and the footbridge will be managed by KPA and KeNHA.

The bridge is expected to cut the time it takes to cross the channel by 70%.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR