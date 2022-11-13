Mombasa Governor invites applications for CEC positions

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir has invited competent people to apply for the 10 cabinet positions available in the County Government.

The announcement comes two months after he was sworn into office on September 15th, taking over from his predecessor Hassan Joho.

The governor has also invited applications for the positions of 16 chief officers and one county secretary.

Addressing the media at his offices, Nassir said he had set up three committees made up of professionals to help him vet and pick individuals to fill the positions advertised.

“I have already written to the county public service to immediately hire those who will be picked for chief officer positions as the rest face the assembly for vetting,” Nassir said.

Nassir said that the decision to advertise for the positions was to ensure that Mombasa gets the right people qualified in their professional fields to serve.

“The law allows me to pick individuals, but I think it’s wise to involve professionals to help me pick the individuals to serve in my administration. We want to ensure we have professionals who also understand my manifesto and vision for Mombasa,” he said.

Committee members include Mahmoud Noor who currently chairs the Finance Taskforce, Ali Ahmed pastor Ibrahim Charo to represent the church, Sheikh Ahmad Kassim, former chief Kadhi to represent Muslims, Benjamin Njoroge former Mombasa Law Society chairman and a representative from the Mombasa diaspora council.

The CECM positions to be filled include Lands, Housing and Urban Planning, Water Natural Resources and Climate change resilience, Environment and solid waste management, Transport and infrastructure.

Others will be, Health, Finance and economic planning, Blue economy, agriculture and Livestock, Public service administration, youth gender and sports and Tourism, culture and trade department.