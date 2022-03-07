Mombasa health workers begin strike over unpaid salaries

Health services in Mombasa are set to be affected after health workers from all cadres in public hospitals begin their strike to compel the County Government to pay their salaries for the months of January and February.

The health workers through their various unions had issued a seven-day strike ultimatum to compel the government to pay their two salaries which was not honored.

They are also demanding the County Government to pay all their statutory deductions, which include NSSF and NHIF for 5 months, which have not been remitted.

Led by KMPDU Chairman Coast region Hassan Ahmed Mkuche the health workers have vowed not to return to work until their demands which include payment of full salary for the two months and settlement of non-remitted deductions are fully settled.

The unions is accusing the county government for persistently ignoring the issues raised particularly on perennial salary delays and non-remittance of statutory deductions including National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and bank loans.

Mombasa County has offered to pay January salaries only but the health workers are adamant that they are not going to return to work until all their demands are met.

The strike comes as a result of the failure by the county to honor a memorandum of understanding signed between the two parties on 10th January this year.

Nurses and other health workers issued a similar notice towards the end of last year when the County failed to pay the November and December salaries.

But the strike was called off at the last minute after successful negotiations.