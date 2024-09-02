Mombasa industrialist and philanthropist Hasmukh Patel cremated in Mombasa

Famous Mombasa industrialist and philanthropist Hasmukh ‘Hasu’ Patel was on Sunday cremated at the Buxton Hindu Crematorium, in accordance with Hindu traditions.

The funeral procession began at the Pandya Memorial Hospital shortly after 9AM, bringing Mombasa city to a standstill as hundreds of residents lined the streets to bid a final farewell to the philanthropist.

The ceremony was attended by several leaders drwan from Kenya, Uganda, and India.

Residents and leaders from across the divide congregated at the New Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj Hall in Nyali to pay tribute to the business icon.

In attendance were among others, Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sharrif Nassir, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, EALA MP Hassan Omar and Cabinet Secretary (CS) for Blue Economy Hassan Joho who delivered the President’s condolence message.