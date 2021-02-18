Mombasa, Kilifi Counties commence BBI public participation process

Mombasa and Kilifi Members of County Assembly(MCAs) have embarked on an extensive public participation process to sensitize residents about the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) constitutional amendment bill 2020.

In Mombasa county, MCAs led by the County assembly Justice and legal affairs committee chair Amriya Boy Juma led three separate public engagement meetings in Mvita and Nyali Sub-counties to collect public views.

Speaking on Thursday at the Tononoka Social hall, Juma said the committee will compile the report for debate by 22nd Feb, 2020 at the county assembly before passing the bill.

“Those that will not be able to attend can send a memorandum to the clerk with their views and we will not hesitate to go through them, in two weeks time we will be able to produce the report at the assembly for deliberations,” she added.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Old Town MCA Abdalla Amur termed it a constitutional right for members of public to be involved in the process before the bill comes for deliberation at the floor of the house.

“It’s a must as per the constitution to have public participation, and with that we have been directed by the county speaker to conduct the participation so that we can get views of Kenyans,” said Amur.

He said the coast will benefit from 10 constituencies that translate to millions of Money that will trickle down to the region for development.

“We know people of Mombasa have read it, we want to present their concerns to the assembly so that we can deliberate and pass or reject,” said the MCA.

On the other hand, Kilifi County has kicked of BBI public participation drive in all of its seven constituencies.

The BBI public participation will be conducted for seven days in all seven constituencies and residents will have a chance to either reject it or approve it.

The Bill was tabled for the first time on Wednesday in the assembly by the Deputy Majority leader and Shimo la Tewa ward MCA Sammy Ndago.

It was then referred to the seven committees which will go to all the 35 wards in the county for residents to make the decision.

Kilifi County Assembly speaker, Jimmy Kahindi said through public participation residents will have a chance to either approve it or reject it.

”I urge residents of Kilifi County to turn out in large numbers in order to have a chance to give their views before the assembly delivers its final verdict,” he said.

Kahindi said the assembly will give its final verdict on March 10, 2021, this year adding that the voice of the people will be considered in the final report.

The Speaker said residents who will take part in the public participation shall be asked to either vote YES or NO.