Mombasa residents to benefit from Ksh 170M water project

Residents of Mombasa are set to benefit from a 170 million shillings water project funded by the national government.

According to Engineer Abdulrahim Kheri of Coast Water Works Development Agency, the project is set for completion in March this year and will increase supply of water to the proposed Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone Phase 1 by 3000 cubic metres per day and ultimately raise to 10,500 cubic metres per day.

The project being financed by the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation will also benefit the residents of Kwale and is expected to reduce frequent water shortages in the two coastal counties.

Speaking during the Mombasa County Heads of Departments and Parastatals meeting Friday at Uhuru na Kazi Building, Kheri said the project whose construction work started in November 2019 is 85 percent complete.

The Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone project which was launched in 2019 is one of the flagship projects of Kenya’s Vision 2030.