Mombasa Muslim clerics throw their weight behind Raila

A section of Muslim Clerics have thrown their weight to support ODM Principal Raila Odinga on the Azimio la Umoja movement in his bid to become the fifth President of Kenya.

KEMNAC Chairman Sheikh Juma Ngao, however, called on politicians to tone down on divisive politics that may pit Kenyans against each other.

Speaking during the launch of Kenya Muslim Friends of Raila, KEMNAC Chairperson Sheikh Juma Ngao reiterated that it was high time for the Islamic community in Kenya to support Raila’s bid to become Kenya’s fifth President.

He noted that Raila has been consistent in his agenda to back their interests which included the inclusion of the Kadhis Court in the Constitution.

Sheikh Ngao reiterated that stern action should be taken against any politician who tries to saw seeds of discord among Kenyans during the electioneering period.

At the same time, he urged Kenyans to exercise tolerance and ensure that peace prevails during and after the August polls.