Mombasa-Nairobi-Kampala railway link among AU 2063 pilot projects

The Mombasa-Nairobi-Kampala railway link has been prioritized and selected among the 10 African Union flagship Agenda 2063 pilot projects on the continent.

Other pilot railway links are Durban-Pretoria-Gaborone and Abidjan-Ouagadougou.

Senior Advisor to CEO, African Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) Adama Deen said AU will partner with the Kenya government to ensure the Standard Gauge Railway goes up to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Deen announced that the proposed projects will be piloted during the first 10-year Implementation Plan of Agenda 2063, saying that for Africa to develop and compete with the rest of the world there must be connectivity of both rail and road.

Deen said each member state will finance its projects, noting that even though the countries will use colossal amounts of money, the investments’ payback will be great as it will boost their Gross Domestic Product by two per cent thereby creating better life for their citizens.

Deen was speaking during an Expert working Group meeting in Nairobi.