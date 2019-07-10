Mombasa pastor in court for locking her wife in house for months

A woman stunned a Mombasa court after she claimed that her husband who is a bishop allegedly locked her up inside her house for three months as punishment for visiting the sick and returning home late.

This emerged during the hearing of the case, against bishop Evans Manyenyo Elengwa.

His wife Hellen Chelanga told the court that the bishop got annoyed when she joined a community based organization as a social worker after which he reportedly vowed to teach her a lesson.

“My husband vowed to teach me a lesson.That’s when he started locking me in our bedroom from morning to evening. He would lock me and offer a bucket to use in case I wanted to relieve myself. He would unlock the house only at night once he was back home” she said.

She said her husband started locking her in their bedroom from morning to evening for three months.

The traumatized lady said she was offered a bucket for use in relieving herself during the day and the husband would only open the bedroom on his return home in the evenings.

While testifying before Mombasa Magistrate, Joshua Nyarike, a church member Ephraim Amugune said they got suspicious after Manyenyo failed to attend church services and when they enquired from the husband they were told she was sick.

“Every time we inquired, the bishop told us that his wife was ailing.The wife later discovered the husband had married one of the young girls from the church during that period” said Amugune.

Amugune further told the court that upon investigations they discovered the bishop had locked up his wife to prevent her from knowing that he had secretly married a young girl from his church after impregnating her.

On his part, Manyenyo says he detained his wife as “punishment” for coming home late and “denying me conjugal rights”.

The ruling on whether the accused infringed on his wife’s rights will be made on August 8 this year.