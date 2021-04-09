Mombasa Port cargo volume grows 10.7% in the first quarter

The Port of Mombasa handled 9.54 million tons in the first quarter of the year 2021 compared to 8.62 million tons in a similar period last year recording 10.7% growth rate.

Between January and March, the Port also witnessed increased volumes in container traffic registering 389,515 TEUs against 340,812 TEUs recorded in a similar period in 2020.

Transshipment traffic recorded 69,658 TEUs against 41,363 TEUs during the corresponding period in 2020.

The container traffic translates to an increase of 48,703 TEUs or 14.3% while transshipment traffic registered a growth of 28,295 TEUs or 68.4%.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Total imports during the quarter recorded 162,504 TEUs up from 151,998 TEUs in the corresponding period, January-March 2020, registering a growth of 6.9%.

Equally, exports registered an upsurge of 6.8% from 146,049 TEUs in 2020 to 156,007 during the similar period in 2021.

March 2021 boosted the Port of Mombasa’s performance registering a marked growth in both conventional and containerized cargo.

A total of 3.48 million tons were recorded in March against 2.71 million tons realized in the corresponding month in 2020, representing a positive performance of 768,453 tons or 28.4%.

The performance was mainly attributed to increase in handling of Wheat and Clinker cargo within the month compared to the same period in 2020.

For container traffic, the Port recorded a positive increment of 31,261 TEUs or 30.4% to register 133,904 TEUs in March 2021 against 102,643 witnessed in March 2020.

According to KPA acting Managing Director Rashid Salim, February 2021 has been captured as the highest performer ever in terms of daily average container throughput traffic with 4,662 TEUs beating the record daily average throughput of 4,279 TEUs recorded in July 2019.

In a press statement on Thursday, Eng Salim added that for Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), March 2021 has gone on record as the highest ever with 25,104 TEUs which is an average of 8.32 trains per day beating the daily record average of 8.1 trains recorded in February 2021.

Meanwhile, container vessel MV SL Tweety made her maiden call at the Port of Mombasa on Wednesday where she discharged 769 TEUs at Berth No.16.

The ship with a length overall (LOA) of 212 meters and capacity of 2,450 TEUs is owned by Volta Shipping Line, the local agent being Magellan Logistics.

The Ship Master Capt. Vitaly Ochilov lauded KPA’s commitment on ensuring timely and quality port services and the mitigating measures in place against the COVID-19 pandemic to protect shippers, port workers and cargo interveners.

Capt. Ochilov expressed gratitude saying that he looked forward to frequently calling at the Port of Mombasa.

Another container carrier, Cimbria, of Diamond Shipping Line, operated by Gold Star Line Limited is scheduled to make her maiden call at the Port of Mombasa on April 24,2021.