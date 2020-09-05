Mombasa port moves to reclaim lost market share

Kenya government has embarked on aggressive marketing of its port facilities and services hoping to retain and attract more businesses which is shifting to Port of Dar es Salaam.

East African Community and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed says the government will start addressing a number of issues raised by private stakeholders to ensure Port of Mombasa increases its throughput.

“We understand there is pressure from Port of Dar es Salaam where there is a shift of Rwanda and DRC Congo business but we are working out in our inefficiencies to bring them back to Mombasa despite the distance which has remained a determining factor,” said Mr Mohamed.

Speaking at the Port of Mombasa after meeting port stakeholders to discuss business bottlenecks at the facility, Mr Aden said among the measures they are taking is improved document processing and modern scanning machines to reduce time-wasting while clearing the cargo.

Port of Mombasa and that of Dar es Salaam in the past two months have introduced a number of products and promotional tariffs to maintain businesses as traders seek the cheapest facility to use in doing business.