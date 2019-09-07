Mombasa principal magistrate, 3 others arrested for mishandling exhibits

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations-DCI have arrested Mombasa law courts principal Magistrate and three Court officials for mishandling of exhibits.

In a statement, the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said their action led to the loss of approximately 10 Kilograms of Heroin valued at 30 Million shillings and various currencies valued at over 600,000 shillings.

According to DCI, the Principal Magistrate Edgar Matsigulu Kagoni was arrested alongside Mombasa Law Courts Executive Assistant Abdalla Awadh Abubakar, Lawrence Thoya Bayan a staff member at the law courts and Onesmus Momanyi, a Ruiru Law courts assistant.

Kinoti says the four suspects who are in police custody will be charged with obstruction with intent to defeat Justice as well as aiding and abetting trafficking of Narcotic Drugs.

Kinoti further says the offences were committed in July 2018 at Mombasa Law Courts. Their arrests comes hours after Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji ordered their arrest to face the said charges.

On Friday, the Director of Public Prosecution ordered the arrest of 33 individuals in connection with the controversial Ksh 4.2 billion Lake Basin Development Authority Mall in Kisumu town.

Bobasi member of parliament Innocent Momamyi Obiri and John Zeyun Yang a Chinese nation who is also a director of Erdemann Property Limited are among the individuals being sought.

The others being sought include Kisumu County Speaker Oyango Oloo and the entire board of the authority accused of inflating the construction of the mall by 57 percent from 2.5 billion shillings to 4.2 without authority from Treasury.