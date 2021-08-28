Mombasa Rd traffic gridlock caused by overlapping, indiscipline, KeHNA says

Hundreds of commuters using Mombasa Road were stranded for more than 10 hours at night as a result of a heavy traffic jam on the section Thursday.

Kenyans take to social media to express their frustrations over the situation which they said had become rampant in recent days.

As a result of the gridlock, most of them narrated how they arrived home in the morning, just in time for the next day’s work, and couldn’t catch any sleep. A section of commuters apportioning blame on the contractor of the ongoing Nairobi Expressway Project.

Amid the anger, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) says some commuters are to blame for the traffic challenges in the section.

“All motorists are urged to exercise caution as they are driving, keeping within the speed limit shown in the traffic signs and avoiding overlapping and lane indiscipline as this is a primary cause of traffic gridlock when it occurs,” KeHNA said in a statement

Another cause of the gridlock, according to the Authority is accidents. It cited this as a contributor to the situation on Thursday as traffic flow was brought to a standstill overnight. This happening at a time the mega road project connecting the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Westlands is being undertaken.

On this day, KeNHA says there was a combination of both.

“In the course of implementing the project, a traffic accident occurred around 1400hrs on 26th August 2021 in the Mlolongo area and while the vehicles involved were subsequently cleared, a secondary traffic jam ensued which lasted well into the evening and greatly inconvenienced road users,’’ the agency’s Ag. Director-General Eng. David Muchilwa said in the statement.

“We would like to assure stakeholders that KeNHA remains committed to develop and manage quality and adequate national trunk roads and to delivery of the best quality services at all times.” He added

While delivering an update on the status of the expressway, Eng Muchilwa said the road which is highly anticipated to improve traffic flow through Nairobi is making great strides with the overall progress at 58.2%.

He said the elevated section (viaduct) is now at 71.6% completion while the operations and Maintenance Center that will help manage and maintain the road once it is operational is at 90.3% completion.

“The project is on course to complete most civil engineering construction works by December 2021.” He said

To improve traffic flow in areas where the project is being undertaken, KeNHA says well-sign-posted-lanes in good condition will be made available for use by traffic in any direction at any one time

It further promised rapid intervention in case of accidents and that additional, well-defined u-turn points will be created, alongside additional sign-posting.