Mombasa residents are being warned against not following the lockdown directives restricting movement in and out of the county.

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata said the residents flaunting the laid down directives are threatening their lives as well as other Kenyans.

Addressing locals at various points during an inspection tour at critical entry/exit points, Elungata cautioned those engaging in the illegal movement saying the government would use all means possible to protect its people from the killer disease.

The Regional Commissioner urged boda boda riders not to be used to sneak people in and out of restricted areas saying they would contract the disease from the people they were carrying and take it to their loved ones at homes.

“You are strong young men but with fairly old parents, pregnant wives and young children back home to whom you will transfer the disease which might kill all of you,” he warned.

He said no amount of money could make up for a lost loved one, hence the need to be more careful and desist from the temptation of illegal transportation of people which was also criminal, adding that those caught would be arrested and charged.

Elungata commended people who have adhered to government directives, adding that people should follow these directives including staying at home if the war against Covid-19 is to be won.

He said only those offering essential services have the right to traverse the region with proper documentation from the government and the business owners allowing few people offer to the much-needed services and delivery of essential products.

Elungata said the announcement by the Kilifi County Government was meant to restrict movement of its staff from the county at its exit points saying other essential service providers were not affected by the directive made by the Kilifi County Secretary.

He said they had a lengthy chat with the Kilifi County Government official, hence the need to clarify the directive that had inconvenienced some essential services and deliveries.

“Life must go on and essential services will continue for people to have food and drugs among others as enshrined in the Kenya Gazette notice during this cessation period,” said Elungata.

The national government through Elungata also distributed face masks to local residents during his tour in efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.