Mombasa residents warned against flouting Covid-19 protocols

Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo has cautioned residents of Mombasa against open disregard of guidelines put in place to curb the spread of covid-19.

Kitiyo says the locals must strictly observe Covid-19 protocols if the county must reverse the current trend where the number of new infections has been on the rise.

The national government administrator, who is also the co-chair of the County Covid-19 Response Committee, is concerned that the number of positivity cases might surge in the coming month, making it compulsory for residents to stringently continue practicing Ministry of Health guidelines on covid-19.

“The cooperation of the citizens and taking personal responsibility is crucial to our efforts to fight this disease,” said the County Commissioner,

Kitiyo was speaking at an event to flag off a sensitization public awareness campaign at the Treasury Square in Mombasa.

The one-week countrywide campaign has been organized by the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth affairs through the office of the Government Spokesperson.

Kitiyo underscored the importance of regular washing of hands with soap or use of sanitizers, wearing of face masks in public places, social distancing, and other protocols as outlined by the Ministry of Health.

“It is absolutely necessary for Mombasa residents and Kenyans to follow all the protocols to protect their lives and safeguard public health.”He remarked

He warned persons found breaking covid-19 protocols including politicians will be dealt with in accordance with the law. He reiterates that at such a time as now, there is no room for complacency.

Mombasa county has recorded 365 deaths as a result of Covid-19 complications out of the 12,061 who have tested positive in the region.

“Those who have recovered are 10,191 and 35,911 have received the covid-19 vaccine at various designated health facilities,” added the Administrator.

He welcomed the decision by the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs for mounting the countrywide sensitization campaign which he described as timely and that it will go a long way in curbing the spread of deadly coronavirus disease.