Mombasa: Student leaders to lead protests over funding model

Student leaders in Mombasa have announced plans to stage demonstrations on Monday to protest against the new university funding model.

Speaking to the press, the student leaders called on all university students within Mombasa County to join the protests as they sought to compel the government to abandon the model.

While venting their frustrations over the new funding model, the students termed it as oppressive and discriminatory to students especially those from humble backgrounds.

They further called on their parents to join the demonstrations until the government heeds their call.

The latest announcement by the student leaders in Mombasa comes barely a week after the University of Nairobi (UoN) student leaders made a similar decree against the new university funding model.