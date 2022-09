Businesses in Mombasa County will soon stop paying multiple licenses for business. The County Government is planning to collapse all business licenses into one document to avoid multiple licensing which is driving up the cost of conducting business. Mombasa Governor-elect Abdulswamad Nassir pledged to create a conducive business environment for investment and supporting residents with innovative ideas towards boosting the economic fortune of the coastal city.

