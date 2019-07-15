Mombasa to host Routes Africa Conference 2019

The 13th edition of Routes Africa, an intra- Africa routes development forum 2019 will take place in Mombasa at the PrideInn Hotel.

The congress is slated to take place from 8th – 10th December 2019 at the prestigious PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort and Convention Centre in Shanzu, Mombasa and has so far attracted over 250 delegates across the globe.

The Routes Africa conference program brings together airline CEOs and C-Suite speakers who will take to the stage to discuss the future of aviation within Africa and the most pressing issues facing the industry, while ASM Global, the world’s first provider of route development courses, will deliver their Route Development Accreditation course.

This course, developed exclusively for Routes Africa, will provide attendees with tools and techniques to help them attract new routes and increase existing services, and all delegates attending will benefit from a certification of attendance.

PrideInn Paradise General Manager, Ann Peggy has confirmed that everything is in place to stage the congress which comes barely a year after the same beach resort meticulously hosted the international SKAL world congress last year.

The growth in conference tourism in Mombasa and Kenya at large indicates a huge potential this segment has in its overall contribution to the tourism sector.

The Meeting Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) sector is on a major growth path globally and no doubt Kenya has begun to enjoy the benefits from this market to the economy and in enhancing the county’s brand equity.

“Hosting this congress is another reassurance that Kenya’s Conference Tourism has become a major niche that requires full exploitation to grow and make the destination attractive for more mega conferences. Therefore, there is need to look into areas of development within the tourism sector to capture the opportunities in this ever growing industry,” said Mr. Noorani.

Kenya continues to position itself as a key meetings and conference destination in Africa. The phenomena of business tourism is taking a wider scope.

“Kenya’s strategic proximity to Europe, Asia, Middle East, Americas and the rest of Africa makes it a profitable MICE destination,” Added Mr. Noorani. “Our status as a trade and tourist regional hub also makes Kenya an attractive last stop.”

“We believe that the conference will be an opportunity to showcase Mombasa’s available facilities and places of interest. We are indeed proud to host Routes Africa 2019 and look forward to welcoming delegates to Mombasa,”

Routes Africa 2019 will be facilitated by Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), a State Corporation in charge of enhancing infrastructure for aviation services between Kenya and the outside world.

The event will be supported by other Kenyan organizations, including the Kenya Tourism Board, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority and Kenya Wildlife Services.