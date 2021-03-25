Mombasa to host the inaugural Cestoball African games

Cestoball is a sport created in Argentina in 1897 during the conference in Buenos Aires and Santa Rosa in 1986, the sport changed the name to Cestoball with the purpose of making the old Argentine sport called 'pelota al cesto' more dynamic and to bring its rules into closer harmony with korfball and netball

Preparations are almost complete ahead of the the 1st edition of the Cestoball African games which will be held in Mombasa between 30th March through 4th April this year.

Cestoball Kenya Federation President Lawrence Adera said the games in Mombasa will be used by the World Cestoball Federation to introduce the game in Africa and Kenya will field teams in all categories among them the U-10,U-12,U-14 and the U-17.

“The championships will be used by the Argentina based world Cestoball federation to introduce the new sport in Africa and will are leaving no chances but entering teams in all championship categories from the U-10,U-12,U-14 and the U 17 as we try to make the sport gain momentum in the country “said Adera

The Kenyan federation has already trained school teachers who will be officiating during the continental event while others will serve as coaches.

“As part of our preparation we have trained over 10 teachers across different schools in Nairobi who will be officiating during the 6 day championship while others will serve as coaches”added Adera

Adera revealed that they have recruited many retired netballers to help in training the new sport to the large number of boys and girls interested in the game.

Cestoball is played by two teams of six (6) players each. The aim is to move the ball

through passes with the hands towards the opponent’s goalpost and try to score goals

by throwing the ball to it, and to prevent the opponent team from scoring in the proper

goalpost.

The winner team is the one that obtains the greater number of goals during the

game.

Before the game starts, the umpires(referees) involved will make a toss between the captains of each team to decide which team starts the game in possession of

the ball and which shall choose the goalposts for each team.

The court of cestoball is a rectangle divided into two areas by a center line determining

two zones with a goalpost in each of the zones.

These two areas shall be the defence area and the attack area of each team during the playing time.

During the game, not more than four players of the same team must be in one of the

zones and not less than two must be in the other.

All players can throw the ball to the corresponding goalposts from any place inside the court the game is being held. There is no limit for player substitutions, and they can be made anytime during the match.

A substitution is to be performed at the end line of the defence zone of the proper

team.

The playing time is forty minutes (40’) divided in two periods of twenty minutes (20’)

each, with a 5-minute interval.

In case of a tie, the game shall extend for two more periods of three minutes (3’) each

and, if tie persists, the game is finished with free throws from the penalty spot.

The game is played more like netball .

The only challenge facing the sport in the Country is lack of facilities and equipment’s according to Cestoball Kenya Federation.

