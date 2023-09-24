Mombasa UDA officials kick off campaigns

The ruling United Democratic Alliance has kicked off a popularization campaign in Mombasa County ahead of the December grass root elections.

At a meeting with women grassroots leaders, in Junda Kisauni constituency Mombasa UDA interim Chair Khamisi Ali Kitaka said the grassroots activation campaigns are aimed at popularizing the party, the bottom-up economic agenda, and recruiting more members ahead of the 2027 polls.

Kitaka further said the grassroots election is aimed at entrenching democracy within the party as opposed to the issuance of direct nomination tickets.