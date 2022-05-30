Former Nyali MP Hezron Awiti Bollo has said that he will prioritize revival of the economy if elected the next Mombasa governor.

Awiti said that Mombasa currently has no resources as the county depended highly on the port whose operations were transferred to Nairobi and Naivasha.

He said that he would put in measures to revive the tourism industry which had been adversely affected by the covid-19 pandemic leading to huge job losses.

“Mombasa currently depends on the struggling tourism sector with eyes focused on the blue economy, I will demand the national government to set up a side special fund to cushion hotels in the tourism sector struggling to get back on their feet after the ravaging effects dealt on them by the pandemic,” Awiti said.

The Vibrant Democratic Party leader was speaking at his Nyali house on Thursday.

“I will turn the sea into gold. My administration will build cold storages and offer our fishermen modern fishing equipment so that we can effectively tap into the blue economy sector,” said Awiti.

He also promised to construct modern markets in all the six Mombasa sub-counties to ensure that hawkers and small traders have a dignified designated area for them to sell their products.

He promised to establish small industries in each sub-county to help create employment for the youth.

“Given the chance, I will transform this county. Ask me where I got money, I work hard. I have never traded with the government, the only time I traded with the government was when I was Nyali MP,” he said.

Awiti promised to streamline service delivery in Mombasa by ensuring that every resident is served equally without any discrimination against colour, religion or tribe.

He accused Governor Joho’s regime of failing to unite Mombasa people due to alleged favourism in public offices.

He promised to weed out corruption and streamline service delivery if he gets elected governor.

“You who are involved in corruption deny other good leaders the chance to use the public funds to develop this country, you all belong to jail,” he said.

The VDP dispelled rumors that he had bolted out of the governor’s race, confirming that he was still in the race to succeed Governor Hassan Joho.

He said that he had submitted his papers to the IEBC and will soon announce his running mate and launch his bid officially as soon as the commission announces the official campaign period open next week.

He called for peaceful campaigns in the county as he warned opponents against inciting and using the youth to disrupt other politicians’ meetings.

He asked the police to be on the lookout for such politicians and stop them, saying that if the trend goes on, others will be forced to defend themselves and this will take the county nowhere.

“People say Awiti is a rough guy, I am not. But if you come to disrupt my meetings, we will pick you and take you to the police to deal with you,” he said.

The Mombasa governor race has attracted several candidates including former senator Hassan Omar Sarai (UDA), former Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko (Wiper Democratic Movement),Mvita member of parliament Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir (ODM) and former Nyali MP Hezron Awiti of Vibrant Democratic Party (VDP).

In 2013, former Nyali MP Hezron Awiti fell out with ODM party during primaries on allegations of favoritism. He joined Wiper and clinched the seat.

The former lawmaker, contested unsuccessfully under Vibrant Democratic Party for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat in the 2017 elections.