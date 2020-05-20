Monday declared Public Holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr

The government has declared Monday a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i in a gazette notice declared May 25 a public holiday in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (1) of the Public Holidays Act.

The festival of Idd-ul-Fitr, the festival of fast-breaking, is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

The holiday celebrates the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month of Ramadan.

What does Idd-ul-Fitr mean to Muslims?

Idd-al-Fitr (also written and pronounced as Idd-ul-Fitr) is the first of two Eids of the Islamic (lunar) calendar year.

It rounds off the month of Ramadan, which Muslims observe every year to acknowledge Allah’s revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.

Idd-ul-Fitr is regarded as a time to celebrate, with Muslims gathering their friends and family to show gratitude toward God following the previous month of reflection.

The holiday serves as a great reminder for Muslims to be grateful for what they have, and to share with those who may be less fortunate.

Not to be confused with Idd-al-Adha, this Eid comes after the holy month of Ramadan, when many Muslims will not eat or drink during the daytime for a 29- or 30-day period. It's part of Sawm (fasting) commitment, one of the five pillars of Islam.

The holiday is all about the breaking of the dawn-to-dusk fast and is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal (the 10th month). The exact date is never certain as religious authorities in various countries rely on the sighting of the Eid crescent moon to announce when it will officially begin. It can be delayed by a day if the sky is too bright when the moon is out, or if clouds obstruct it. This is also the reason Ramadan can start on different days in different parts of the world.

Different Idd-ul-Fitr this year

President Uhuru Kenyatta last month ruled out a curfew extension for Muslims during the month of Ramadan.

The President maintained that just like Christians who were forced to mark Easter celebrations at their homes, Muslims should not expect special treatment during the holy month.

“Same to what we told Christians during Easter, this year is a special year. Everyone to celebrate at home. Muslims should follow suit and know that this is a special year,” the President said.

He, however, acknowledged the two events as very important in both Muslim and Christian calendars but asked for understanding saying the country is currently faced with unprecedented health challenges.

