Monday, October 11 declared a public holiday

The government has confirmed that Monday, October 11 will be a public holiday.

Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Fred Matiang’i in a statement Wednesday said October 10 that Kenyans have marked for more than 20 years as Moi Day will now be set aside to celebrate the country’s rich cultural diversity and heritage.

This is the first time Kenyans will be marking the day which has been renamed Utamaduni day.

“In line with the provisions of Section 2 and 4 of the Public Holidays Act (Cap 110), it is hereby confirmed that 11th October 2021 will be a public holiday…..Whereas this day is already conferred by law, this shall be the first time that Utamaduni Day is observed in Kenya and this press release serves to emphasize the need for all citizens to recognize and celebrate the rich cultural diversity of Kenya in a manner that promotes unity, national cohesion and economic progress in the Country,” the CS said.

This year, the holiday falls on a Sunday. According to the Public Holidays Act, Section 4, when a holiday falls on a Sunday, it is deferred to the succeeding day that is not a public holiday.

In the past few years, there has been confusion on whether October 10, which is formally referred to as Moi Day, still remains a public holiday.

This is after it was removed from the list of national holidays following the promulgation of the Constitution in August 2010.

But the High Court reinstated the day to be marked as a holiday on grounds its removal was in contravention of the Public Holidays Act.

Kenya had been marking the holiday since 1988 when the late President Daniel arap Moi marked 10 years in power.

In 2019, it was, was renamed Huduma Day only for the name to be changed again to Utamaduni day.