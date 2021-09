About 1.2 million Kenyans earn on average 20,000 shillings monthly from online work as among others, Freelancers, Writer Access, and Up work platforms. ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru says this has been made possible by an acceleration of private sector and government partnerships in absorbing the youth in digital jobs. Mucheru is challenging more Kenyans to tap the digital jobs market that is currently worth 2 trillion dollars.