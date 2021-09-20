Monthly earnings of Kenyans working online rise to sh20,000

An estimated 1.2 million Kenyans earn on average Kshs. 20,000 monthly from doing online work as freelancers on platforms such as Upwork.

ICT and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru says this has been made possible by an acceleration of private sector and government partnerships in absorbing the youth in digital jobs.

Mucheru is challenging more Kenyans to tap the digital jobs market that is currently worth 2 trillion dollars.

According to recent World Bank data, the ICT sector contributes about 17% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in developing countries like Kenya.

Coupled with a vibrant tech-savvy youth, the government has been tapping into the sector to grow the country’s Gig economy with digital jobs as one of its growth strategies.

However, this has not been without challenges with stakeholders saying digital literacy, varying purchasing power among others as being some of the barriers to a vibrant digital jobs sector.

According to the just-launched digital study on digitally-enabled work in Kenya, through programs like the Ajira digital program, digital workers are now paid hourly at an average of Kshs. 2,000 per task or Kshs. 20,000 per month.

At the same time, in order to absorb more digital jobs, Konza Technopolis has set Business development, Knowledge economy and innovation, and smart city services as the 3 pillars of its newly launched 2021-2025 strategic plan.

The Technopolis so far has 50 parcels of its land under discussion and 10 parcels under surveillance as its development of Vertical infrastructure which includes hotels, schools, and social amenities gathers pace.