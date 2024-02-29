Monthly inflation rate cools to 6.3pc in February

Kenya’s inflation rate has declined to 6.3pc in February after rising to 6.9pc in January this year on account of lower prices consumers experienced in the fuel index.

Data published Thursday by the Kenyan National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) indicates that housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels’ index decreased by 0.8pc between January and February mainly due to a drop in prices of 200 kWh and 50 kWh of electricity by 9.3pc and 11pc, respectively.

During the month, the price of a litre of kerosene dropped by 0.5pc while that of petrol and diesel eased by 0.5pc. However the transport index went up by by 0.2pc.

Consumers however felt a 4.3pc increase in the prices of gas/LPG.

The Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Index rose by 0.3pc between January 2024 and February 2024.